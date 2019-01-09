Bypass wreck claims one life

On Monday, Jan. 7, around 5 a.m., John Roy McLain lost his life in a vehicular accident on the Greenville Bypass near the Hainje’s furniture store. According to reports, McLain veered into the path of an 18-wheeler and as a result of the wreck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bypass was closed the majority of the day and traffic was diverted around the accident scene. Emergency and city personnel worked through the day to clean debris from and fuel spilled on the road. The driver of the transfer truck was transported to L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)