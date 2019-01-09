Mrs. Edna Owens passed away on Dec. 25, 2018. A funeral service was held on Dec. 29 from Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, burial followed in churchyard cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband Willie James Owens Jr., and six children: Lethea McKee, LaRhonda (Kevin) Peagler, Lakita Owens, Willie (Kimmie) Owens, William (Alicia) Owens all of Greenville, Andrea (Corey) Flower of Orlando, Fla., six stepchildren: Jackie Owens and Lovella Owens, Greenville, Patricia (David) Reese, Prattville, Rebecca Owens, Michelle(Johnny) Daniels and Leroy Owens, three Loving brothers; Johnny McKee, Allen McKee, and Willie McKee, a devoted uncle and aunt Robert and Ceola Bennett, brother-in-law’s, sister-in-law’s, two devoted sister-in-law Shirley McKee, and Betty (Alvin) Crenshaw, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, two devoted grandchildren, Justice Owens Peagler and Brandon McKee, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She also leaves a loving and devoted neighbor Mary Robinson.