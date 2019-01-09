GERDA MCCANN

Gerda “Susi” McCann gained her wings on the morning of Jan. 1 2019.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1940. She is survived by her devoted husband Melton “Mike” McCann of 57 years. She had two son’s whom she devoted her life too, Terry McCann (Laura) and Marcus McCann.

She had seven grandchildren: Jessica McCann Taylor(Dan), Brittany Griffin, Micah McCann, Callie McCann, Grace McCann, Aaron McCann and Jasmine McCann; three great grandchildren, Axl, Sy and Brye Taylor; three sisters, Pat, Cheri and Bridgett; a sister-in-law, Kathy Spitaleri Cruise (Bill) and brother-in-law, Robert McCann (Mildred).

She also had three devoted caregivers in her last months of her life that loved her dearly: Ms. Dot, Ms. Lucille, and Ms. Eleanor.

Gerda came from Germany in June of 1962 and became an American Citizen. She loved all of her animals like her children.

There will not be a service as her wishes requested.

In Lieu of flowers the family requested donations be made to Greenville Animal Shelter in her memory. Donations may be made to: City of Greenville 1310 E. Commerce St. Greenville, AL 36037.