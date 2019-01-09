Mr. Jeffery Toles passed away on Dec. 19, 2018. A funeral service was held on Dec. 29 from Mt. Olive Baptist Church with burial following in churchyard cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving mother, Shirley Miller, Greenville; two brothers Mark Miller of Meridian, Miss. and Derrick Miller of Greenville; two sons, Xzandrian Toles and Jaylin Toles of Enterprise; six aunts, Louise Pledger of Birmingham, Rosie Crenshaw and Bessie Crenshaw of Greenville; Mary Smith of Meridian, Miss.; Sarah Leonard and Georgia Thrasher of Lumberton, N.C.; two uncles, Clarence Miller of Lumberton, N.C. and Earle Miller of Chesapeake, Va.; a devoted companion, Shaunda Castile; devoted friends, Kia Randle and Richard Powell; many cousins, other relatives and friends.