Ms. June Perry, age 63, of Montgomery, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at her residence.

A memorial service was held Thursday Jan. 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at County Line Church of Christ in Honoraville.

The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ms. Perry was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Mary Alene Pierce Bennett; and her husband, Bill Perry.

She is survived by her sister, Sandra Roberson; brother, Terry Bennett; nephew, Wade (Suesan) Flowers; three great nieces, and a host of extended family.