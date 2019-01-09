Robert Walker Greene, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at the age of 91.

Robert was born on Dec. 1, 1927 in Greenville to Robert Walker Greene, Sr. and Bertha Greene, who preceded him in death.

Mr. Greene was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Washington Greene, one brother, Bernard Greene and one son, Johnny Lyles.

He is survived by his brother, John N. Greene, daughters, Marjorie Veal (Herman) of Yorkville, Ill., Janet Williams (Ray) of Peachtree City, Ga.; son, Darrell Greene of Montgomery; two grandsons, Jamil Howard of Yorkville, Ill. and Darrell Walker Greene of Montgomery; two granddaughters, Raven Williams of Peachtree City, Ga. and Desiree Williams, Los Angeles; numerous extended family members and many friends.

Robert was a World War II and Korean War veteran. His remains will be interred at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, in Mitchell, Ala.during a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291 or www.swchristiancare.org