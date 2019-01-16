Alan James Phelps, age 59, of Greenville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at his residence.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. at Damascus Cemetery with Reverend Eric Jackson and Brother Bruce Coker officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 12-1:45 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Phelps was preceded in death by his father, James Andrew Phelps.

He is survived by his children, James Andrew Phelps and Thomas Alan Phelps; mother, Peggy Fuller Phelps; sister, Lisa Cook (William) and Donna Hunt (Steve) and their son Steve; niece, Taryn James (Brodie) and their son, Landon and Sarah Sullivan and her sons Taven and Austin, and several aunts and uncles and other family members.

Pallbearers were Ricky Whiddon, Bill Speir, Lorne Blackmon, Lucas Mosley, Bo Newton and David Still.