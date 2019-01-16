Bancorp robbed

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Bancorp South was robbed on Thursday, Jan. 11 according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. “Right after 11:30 a.m. a black male walked into the bank and passed a note which requested money from the bank,” Lovvorn said.

A short time later the suspect left in what appeared to be a grey Honda Civic. An original report stated it was a grey Toyota Corolla.

Earlier in the day a bank in the Prattville area was robbed but the incidents, so far, have been deemed to be unrelated.

Lovvorn stated they are coordinating with other jurisdictions and the FBI to put a case together. He also stated there was evidence collected in the bank which he believes would confirm the identity of the suspect.

Lovvorn feels very confident that the police department will be able to identify the suspect and stated there are a lot of investigators working on the case. “It just a matter of when,” stated Lovvorn.