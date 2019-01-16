Charlie Majors was born Jan. 1, 1937 in Bolling. He passed away due to complications of Alzheimer Dementia on Tuesday Jan. 8, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

He joined the Air Force and served in Okinawa, Japan and then was stationed in Maryland. He later worked at Ingalls shipbuilding & Ameri-Force as a recruiter coordinator. He was a member of The Church of Christ in Gautier, Miss.

Mr. Majors was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Bena Majors and brother Billy Majors of Georgiana.

Mr. Majors is survived by his wife of 47 years Myroon Majors; four children, Kenny Majors (Teresa), Patricia Stringfellow ( Doug), Mary Majors, and Adam Majors ( Lacey), and nine grandchildren Jessica Large ( Mike), Kaylynn Schonewintz (Christian), Alyssa Sprague (Trevor), Isabella Foster, Melia & Aleena Clayton, Britney & William Stringfellow and Brett Blanchard and one great grandson, Aiden Matthew Schonewintz; sisters Bobbie Beasley, Martha Crowley, Teresa Wilson and brothers Walter Majors, and Joe Paul Majors.

Funeral service was held Thursday, Jan. 10 at O’Bryant-O’Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula, Miss. at 12 noon with visitation one hour prior. Interment followed at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.