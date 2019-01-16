Florence Casey, 83, a resident of Georgiana passed away Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Andy McCowen officiating. Burial followed in Providence Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: husband, Tommy Casey, Georgiana; daughters, Christy McIntyre and Dana Jones, both of Georgiana, and Tonya Wilkinson, Gulf Breeze, Fla.; sons, Jimmy Casey, Luverne and Troy Casey, Georgiana; brother, Wayne Stinson, Georgiana.

Florence also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren, along with a number of nieces and nephews.

A Gathering or Family and Friends was held from 10 a.m. until service time.