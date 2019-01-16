John Roy McLain, age 38, of Greenville passed away on Monday Jan. 7, 2019.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God Church, with Reverend Lane Simmons officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Hopewell Baptist Cemetery. There was a visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service.

John is preceded I death by his parents, John Alkus McLain and Mary Conway McLain, and his sister, Tammy McLain.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Mosley McLain; children, Jaden Alayana McLain, John Maddox McLain, Preston Everette McLain, Maygan Leigh McLain, and Caleb Joseph McLain; twelve brothers and sisters; Tonya McLain of Selma, John Chester (Amelia) McLain of Honoraville, Tony McLain of Farmersville, Barbara (Chris) Mosely of Greenville, Steve (Kathy) Gosalves of Greenville, Theresa (Dave) Jordan of Greenville, Joseph (Tracie) Burgans of Greenville, Diane Lowe of Greenville, Ray McLain Of Greenville, Elizabeth (Russell) Gregory of Honoraville, Brenda (Adam) Simmons of Greenville, and Rosie (Robbie) Till of Greenville, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Pallbearers were the brothers and Daniel Neese, Albert Mosley, and Justin Stinson.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home, P.O. Box 573, Greenville, AL 36037, to help offset funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinanddaniels.com