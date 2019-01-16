Nancy Gandy Lowery, age 83, a resident of Greenville, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greenville with Reverend Chase Clower officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. A visitation was held on Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Lowery is preceded in death by her sister, Georgia Boutwell and brothers, Bill Gandy and Ernest Gandy, and also her first husband, John Howard Salter.

She is survived by her husband, Guy Lowery; daughters, Hope Caldwell (Eric) of Ft. Worth, Texas and Charlotte Haims (Eric) of Bronxville, N.Y.; grandchildren, Megan Harris, Celia Haims, John Howard (Jack) Haims, and Ruthanne Haims; and sister Joanne Luckie of Prattville.

Nancy was born on Aug. 18, 1935 to George Howard Gandy and Elizabeth Coleson Gandy. She lived for a time in Chilton County before moving to Greenville as a young girl, and lived the rest of her life in Greenville, except for a brief stint in California where she married Howard Salter in 1956. After his death in 2002, she met and married Guy Lowery in 2006.

Nancy worked as a bookkeeper at Greenville Glass Company for many years. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Greenville, where she taught Sunday school, tended nursery, served on committees, helped with VBS and many other duties. She was also a loving Mother, Community hostess, teacher to many, and friend to all.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Capital Improvement Fund, 212 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville, AL 36037. Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com