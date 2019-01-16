William D. Wilson, Jr, 76, a resident of Clanton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allen Joyner and Rev. William Kee officiating. Burial followed in Sweet Home Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Shelby Wilson, Clanton; sisters, Lottie Campbell, Mary Horton, and Patsy Nixon, all of McKenzie; nieces and nephews, Lisa Williams, Debbie Joyner, Pam Seales, David Campbell, Beth Gomillion, John Horton, Judy Smith, Brent Horton, Stephanie Sims, Heather Hall, and Meagan Smithart.

Junior is also survived by a number of great nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.