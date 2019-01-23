Cecil House, 86, a resident of Lyeffion passed away Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 from the Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Lyeffion with Rev. Rogene Booker officiating. Burial followed in church cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Cecil was preceded in death by a son, Scottie House.

Survivors include: wife, Juanita House, Lyeffion; sons, Donnie House and Jeff House, both of Lyeffionl, and Lance House, Monroeville; daughter, Catherine Ronney, Lyeffion; three grandchildren, Adam House, Leffion, Michael House, Evergreen, and Kim Bluhm, Birmingham; a special god child, Sissy Pratter. Cecil is also survived by a number of great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. Friday until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.