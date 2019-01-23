Ms. Doris Reaves, age 62, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Thomas Mayberry officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home.

Ms. Reaves is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Lewis and Ruby Henderson Free; husband Douglas Gill, Jr. and son Jason Jernigan.

She is survived by her children, Kevin (Nikki Cross) Reaves, and Angie (Robert) Madison; brothers, Don (Gina) Free, Johny (Ruby) Free, Mark Free, and Lamar Free; sister Dorothy Mayberry; grandchildren, Kylie Madison, John Jernigan, Jessie Jernigan, and Dakota Jernigan, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

