BancorpSouth robbers nabbed

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A joint investigation by the Greenville Police Department (GPD), FBI, and the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) has resulted in two arrests, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.

The names of the two suspects are James Matthews, age 52, of Montgomery and Albert Dorsey, age 45, of Montgomery. MPD has placed charges on the two as well and they are being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

In a press release Lovvorn stated, “The investigation led to a car chase this morning in Montgomery in which the two occupants were taken into custody after wrecking their vehicle and leading MPD officers on a brief foot chase.

“One of the suspects in the vehicle already held a Robbery 1st warrant from GPD. This warrant was obtained by GPD investigators yesterday after establishing a suspect based on the evidence collected from the BancorpSouth Bank Robbery in Greenville that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 10.

“GPD investigators coordinated their efforts with the FBI and MPD which resulted in todays arrests.”

According to Lovvorn, he believes there is reason to believe that both of the suspects arrested in the car chase in Montgomery were involved in the Jan. 10 robbery of BancorpSouth in Greenville.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely. The two suspects are likely to be connected to multiple bank robberies in different jurisdictions.

“I would like to commend our department’s investigations division for their hard work and attention to detail in order to quickly solve this bank robbery and help ensure the safety of our citizens,” said Lovvorn

He added, “The Greenville Police Department would also like to thank the FBI and the MPD for their coordinated efforts to help take two dangerous individuals off our streets. Our community is safer because of our law enforcement working together.”