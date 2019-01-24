One last bowl to go

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Football fans there’s still football left in Alabama for those of us having withdrawals. The 2019 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 26 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile Alabama.

This is the 70th annual game and will be nationally televised by NFL Network at 1:30pm CST. This year’s event plays host to an incredible roster of players like quarterbacks Daniel Jones of Duke, Jarrett Stidham of Auburn, and Gardner Minshew II of Washington State and Will Grier of West Virginia.

South East Conference stand outs like WR Deebo Samuel of South Carolina and Alabama’s own DT Isaiah Buggs, OC Ross Pierschbacher, and Auburn’s LB Deshaun Davis and DT Dontavius Russell just to mention a few.

Alabama’s Bay area will receive California’s Bay area as the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers have been selected by the NFL as the two coaching staffs for the bowl Head coaches for this year’s teams are John Gruden that takes the helm for the North team and San Francisco 49ers Head coach Kyle Shanahan for the South team.

John Gruden was quoted as saying, “The opportunity to interact with the Senior Bowl rosters and help these great young men achieve their dreams has the entire Raider staff galvanized. We could not be more pumped to get to Mobile.”

One of the highlights of Senior Bowl week for fans and players is the Coca Cola Meet the Players event being held Friday, Jan. 25 at the Exhibit Hall Mobile Convention Center between 3:30-6 p.m.

Fans get to interact, get an autograph and pictures with their favorite player. Fans often line up early in the morning for the event. The event is divided into two sessions, the first from 3:30-4:45 p.m. and the second from 4:45-6 p.m.

If you’d like more information on the two sessions, including when specific players will be attending the event, they will be available at seniorbowl.com on the Thursday before the Meet the Players event.

It’s our last chance before having to wait for spring ball.