AUBREY VICK

Mr. Aubrey “Bubba” Vick, age 55 of Greenville passed away on Monday Jan. 28, 2019, at his residence. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 3-5 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Vick is preceded in death by his father, Aubrey C. Vick; brothers Ben Sides, Eddie Brewer, Bill Sides, and Calvin Sides.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Vick; children, Jon Vick, Rachel Pann, and Dolly Carter; mother, Pauline Smith; brothers Steve Sides and Michael Vick; sisters, Dinah Laney and Lynn Pace, and eight grandchildren.