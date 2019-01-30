Debra Shows, 55, a resident of Georgiana passed away Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bubba Lambert officiating. Burial followed in Union Cemetery, Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: husband: Rex Shows, Georgiana; daughters, Nikki (Wallace) Huggins and Samantha (Brent) Odom; sons, Adam (Tambri) Shows and Christopher Shows; sisters, Rebecca Oikle, Angie (Eugene) Lee, Sylvia (Claude) Cartee, Daphne (Wesley) Coxwell, Nellie Bolland, and Sarah Engall; brothers, Wesley (Daphne) Coxwell, Wendell (Tammy) Coxwell, Clay (Kelley) Crum, Joe (Amanda) Salter, and Jake (April) Salter; grandchildren, Russell Shows, Bailey Shows, Cheyanne Adams, Ryder Shows, Nathan Huggins, Natalie Huggins, Brody Odom, Kole Odom, Landon Shows, and Noah Shows; special friends, Sandra Edwards, Pam Kilpatrick, Debbie Stewart, Debbie Flournoy, and Liz Pierce. Debra is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Monday, Jan. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

