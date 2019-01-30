Dorothy Mae Brown, 77, of Greenville, passed peacefully at her residence on Jan. 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Raymond Brown, and two sons, Charles Ray Brown and Christopher Robin Brown.

She is survived by her sons, Richard “Bill” Brown (Samantha) and Robert Gerald Brown (Lynda), of Highland Home, a daughter Teresa Williams (Robert) of Thorsby, and daughters Tonya Jarman (Mark) and DeAnna Stinson (Chris) of Greenville.

She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Christopher, Alexander and Raylee Stinson, Katie and Emily Harrell, Butler Jones, Cameron And Caden Acreman, Cody, Dale and Katarina Brown and Courtney and Emily Brown. She was survived by four great grandchildren and a special friend, Kiesha Tansey.

She dedicated her life to being a mother and a homemaker. She was truly an angel on earth sent to raise and guide children even those not her own. She welcomed many children into her home throughout her years. She spent her last days doing homework and reading with her grandchildren. She was surrounded by love and laughter and experienced many firsts before her journey home.

