Russell Lloyd Carnley, 49, a resident of Georgiana, passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service was held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 from the Leonard Street Church of Christ, Pensacola, Fla. with Minister Stuart Tullis officiating.

Survivors include: wife: Suzie Carnley, Georgiana; sons, Dylan Carnley, Knoxville, Tenn., Derek Carnley, Montgomery, and Dallas Carnley, Georgiana; mother, Winifred Carnley, Pensacola, Fla.; brothers, Ed Burleson and Floyd Burleson.

A Gathering or Family and Friends was held Saturday, Jan. 26 from 1:30 p.m. until service time.

