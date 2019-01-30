Thelma Faye Odom (Toot Toot), 79 of Greenville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at Crenshaw Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Home Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Home Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m.

Mrs. Odom was born on Dec. 18, 1939 in Elba to the late Earl Ralph Odom and Mary Idell Wood Odom.

She is also preceded in death by a bother, Alvin Odom.

She is survived by her husband, Siegmound Ledine Odom, Sr.; daughter, Wayrah Suzanne “Suzie” Smith (Donald K. Smith); son, Siegmound L. Odom, Jr.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mararet Ferguson (Jerry Ferguson); brothers, Paul Odom and Thomas Odom and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Odom completed training at Mobile Tech. School and was an active Girl Scouts Leader. She was an active military wife of twenty years during this time she lived Ala., N.C., Texas, and Calif.

Her passions in life were being a loving wife, mother and friend to all. She also was active in sewing, blanket making, embroidery, family history as well as local history.

