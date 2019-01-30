THOMAS VERNON SMITH

Thomas Vernon (Duck) Smith, 68, a resident of Greenville passed away Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 from the Mills Chapel Church of God with Rev. Steve Dubose and Rev. Pete Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Mt Pleasant Cemetery, Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Cathy Smith, Greenville; daughter, Amanda (Richard) Sheffield, Georgiana; son, Andrew (Denise) Smith, Georgiana; sister, Etheleen Gibson, Montgomery; brothers, Jack Smith, Montgomery and Carl Smith, Brewton: grandchildren, Matthew Sheffield, Jonathan Sheffield, Summer Sheffield, Dylan Smith, Melanie Smith, Anna Smith, and Stephen Smith. Duck is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home and Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.