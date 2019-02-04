Rehearsals underway for GCT Valentine’s dinner theater show

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Community Theatre (GCT) is getting ready for its upcoming Valentine’s Day dinner theater show “Love Is in the Air.”

According to GCT President Johnna Pitts, rehearsals have been underway for a few weeks, and they are going great.

“We held auditions during the first week of January,” said Pitts, “so now we’ve been rehearsing for a few weeks. The rehearsals are coming along nicely, and everyone is really getting into their roles.”

The Valentine’s Day show is all about love and features five one-act skits with romance at their core.

“The shows do feature love stories,” said Pitts, “but these aren’t your ‘Hallmark Channel’ variety of that theme. These skits are all quite funny. I think the audience will be thoroughly entertained by these performances.”

According to Pitts, there are five skits: “Sure Thing,” “The Proposal,” “Letting Go,” “The Makeover,” and “Yoohoo, Mr. Solomon.”

Pitts said two of the skits are written by Mollie Waters, former GCT president and director of the Valentine’s show.

“Mollie was able to come up with five skits that work together really well,” said Pitts. “She wrote ‘The Proposal’ and ‘Letting Go,’ so this will be the first time we’ve produced any original work by one of our members. Both of those skits are really funny!”

Starring in the upcoming production are TJ Garrard, Jessica Miller, Lana Oikle, Cierra Oswald, Dent Neilson, Jessica Bell, Justin Braden, Johnna Pitts, Leith Greene, Shirelle Marlowe, and Nikkolas Payne.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back some of our veteran performers for this show,” said Pitts, “but we are also excited to be showcasing new talent as well. Jessica Miller, Lana Oikle, Justin Braden, and Shirelle Marlowe are all going to be acting with us for the first time.”

Pitts said tickets are now on sale and are available at McFerrin’s Jewelry and The PineApple.

“Tickets always sell out fast for the dinner theater shows,” said Pitts. “This performance is perfectly themed for Valentine’s Day, so I think people will be eager to attend. Dinner and a show for only $25 per person? You can’t beat that!”

Dinner is being catered by Camellia City Bakery and includes chicken cordon bleu, elegante green beans, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and cheesecake for dessert. Drinks will be tea and water.

Pitts even hinted that there may be a surprise or two during the meal, including additional entertainment.

The dinner theater show will be on Valentine’s night starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Greenville Campus in the Mitchell Conference Center.