Mrs. Betty Sandlin Riggs, daughter of the late Uel Curtis Sandlin and Lillian Autie Bishop Sandlin was born on April 21, 1929 in Winfield. She passed away at home surrounded by her family on January 29, 2019.

At an early age she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and served him faithfully for 89 years.

She was united in marriage to Richard Hilburn Riggs in October, 1956. This union was blessed with three children. Those three children, Richard Hilburn Riggs, Jr (Keith Waldrep), Suzzanne Riggs Skipper (Sam Skipper), Peggy Riggs Gentry (David Gentry), will forever cherish the memory of their sweet, beautiful mother.

She was beloved by all who knew her, especially her grandchildren, Rachel Smith McCurdy, Zachary Smith, Anna Smith, Brian Gentry, Michael Gentry, and Liz Skipper. She also was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Everette McCurdy, Lillian Smith, Evelyn Smith, and Amelia McCurdy. Hilburn preceded her in death on June 21, 2007.

She was one of nine children, eight of whom preceded her in death; JT Sandlin, Morris Sandlin, Linnie Sandlin Schneider, Eileen Sandlin Styles, Lou Sandlin Weeks Carter, Holli Sandlin, and Harold Sandlin. Her youngest sister, Shirley Sandlin Williams lives in Pleasant Grove.

Mrs. Riggs was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Sylacauga and later in Evergreen. She served in the community of Sylacauga as Brownie and Girl Scout leader, as a dental hygienist, as a Sunday school teacher, gracious hostess, and as a Sylacauga Board of Education member 1971 – 1978.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Big Oak Ranch home for children, P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146, phone 205-467-6226.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Zachary Smith officiating. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery, Evergreen. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.