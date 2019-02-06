Grace C. Banks, 84, a resident of Greenville died at her residence on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 with Reverend Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Interment followed in Antioch West Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to services at Dunklin & Daniels.

Mrs. Banks was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Banks and siblings, Haywood Palmer, Shelby Holloway, Betty Bell, and Ralph Herring.

She is survived by her children, Cathy Callins (Steve) and Donnie Banks; grandchildren, Robby Gautney (Joanne, Josh Banks and Shauna Cowles (john); great-grandson, Chandler Gautney, Dawson Callins and Gracyn Cowles; siblings, Kenny Herring, Nadine Miniard, Dianne Miller, and Gary Herring; and many nieces and nephews.

