Making Alabama hits the library

Making Alabama, A Bicentennial Traveling Exhibit landed at the Greenville-Butler County Public Library (GBCPL) on Feb. 1 to praised reviews.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Alabama Humanities Foundation (AHF) and there are three exhibits currently traveling Alabama. All 67 counties are to be visited. The exhibit is part of the Alabama 200 Bicentennial celebration.

The exhibit covers pre-Alabama history all the way to current times and a hopeful future.

There are digital kiosks, which users can scroll through timelines in the different periods of Alabama’s prehistoric and historical history, along with panel displays noting significant people involved with Alabama’s great history.

Starting with ‘Wonder’ (pre-history – 1700) you then move to ‘Conflict’ (1700-1815) and afterwards ‘Fever’ (1815-1860). From there, ‘Conviction’ (1860-1875) is next and is followed by ‘Power’ (1875-1940). Next, you will find ‘Struggle’ (1940-1965), ‘Change’ (1965-1990) and finally ‘Hope’ (1990-future).

A free tabloid available at the entrance to the exhibit explains, “We all belong to a larger-than-life story, over 200 years in the making.”

Kevin Pearcey, GBCPL Director, indicated that he reached out to the AHF to host the traveling exhibit at the GBCPL. “We hope a lot of people come out and experience and enjoy it. It is an impressive exhibit and will be here all month,” said Pearcey. He also wanted to thank city employees for helping set the exhibit up.