Annie Elaine Turner Reeves, 81, a resident of Satsuma passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at her residence.

Elaine was a native of Georgiana and was preceded in death by her parents, Ross (Bunt) and Annie Mae Dunnavant Turner, sister, Linda Knotts, brother, Sherrill Turner, aunts, Alma Turner Bass and Velma Turner Whittington.

Elaine was a 1956 graduate of Greenville High School and a retired nurse, who worked in Georgiana and Dothan prior to moving to Mobile. Her interest were gardening and reading.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 from the Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Gaston officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: husband of 56 years, Albert Reeves, Satsuma; daughter, Tracy (Steve) Lewis, Semmes; son, Jerry (Erika) Reeves, Eight Mile; brothers, Buddy Turner, Greenville and Billy Turner, Montgomery.

Elaine is also survived by three granddaughters, Blakleigh Buck, Zoe Reeves, and Fiona Reeves.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. until service time.