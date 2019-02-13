Enoch Kervin passed away on Feb. 5, 2019, at 85 years of age.

Enoch is survived by his wife Ruby Kervin and four siblings: Elton Kervin, Glenda Moorer, Janice Hill, and Adonis Stone.

Enoch will be missed by his loving children and their spouses: Debbie and Perry Brown, Kim and Holley McGraw, Deanna and John Malbis, and Michael and Cheryl Kervin; eight grandchildren, Tasha, Haley, John, Christian, Noah, Rikki, and Randi; and five greatgrandchildren, Ashton, Sidney, Brayden, Ellie, and Beau.

Enoch has been reunited with his parents, Sumon and Sallie Sellers Kervin, brother Devon Kervin, and sister Frances Wood.

Enoch was born in Georgianna on July 18, 1933. Drafted into the army during the 11th grade, Enoch spent six years in the service. Once returned home, Enoch was employed as a car salesman for most of his life.

Baptized in the creek behind his house in McKenzie, Enoch was a Christian man who devoted his life to the Lord. Friends were invited to share their memories of Enoch with his family during visitation on Feb. 8, from 10-11 a.m. at Valhalla Funeral Home.

Visitation was followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Procession was led from the funeral home to the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort. Interment began at 1:30 p.m. at graveside.

The Kervin family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of the staff at the William F. Green Veterans’ home. We are thankful for your gracious support during the time Enoch spent with you. Your kindness will not be forgotten.