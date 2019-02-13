JERRY NEAL SPANN

On Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, Jerry Spann left his earthly home to take residence in his eternal home. Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church of Troy, on Wednesday, Feb 6, at 11 a.m. with Jerry’s grandson Zachary Spann officiating along with the Reverend Steve Winton, of the First United Methodist Church in Troy.

Visitation was held at 10 a.m. in the church parlor. A private family graveside service followed at Green Hills Memorial Park with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing.

Jerry was born in Pigeon Creek, Alabama on July 17, 1931, and graduated from Greenville High School in 1949. He went on to Troy State Teachers College and graduated with a BS in Music Education in 1952. While in school he served as choir director of Southside Baptist Church.

He continued his education at Columbia University in New York City, earning a Masters of Arts Degree in Music Education in 1954.

Jerry married Betty Nichols in Troy on Dec. 26, 1954, while serving in the US Army in Augusta, Ga. and Ft. Benning, Ga. Jerry and Betty moved to Troy in 1956 and he began serving First Baptist Church as Education Director and Youth Choir Director.

In 1957 he began teaching general music for the Troy City Schools until he retired in 1991. Many Troy residents will remember the days of his teaching elementary music students in the basement of the old Troy Elementary School and then directing the annual fifth grade play later in his career. He also spent time directing junior and senior high choirs in his early days of teaching.

During the1970’s, Jerry served as Music Coordinator for Project IMPACT and then was the State Coordinator for Artists in Schools Program, one of five programs nationwide.

During his time as a music educator in the Troy City School, Jerry also served First United Methodist Church as organist and choir director from 1957-1965 and choir director at First Baptist Church from 1965-1971 where he was also an ordained deacon. He returned to First Methodist Church in 1971 where he served as either organist/choir director or choir director until his retirement in 2009.

Jerry was a member of several state and national music organizations and served on various committees throughout his days of employment. Perhaps his most treasured organization membership was the Troy Kiwanis Club where he was a faithful member from 1958 until he could no longer attend meetings. He also enjoyed his participation with the Troy Music Study Club and was a former member of the board of directors of the Troy City Council on the Arts and Humanities.

Jerry supported his sons in their school activities by being a member of the Troy Band Boosters, a board member of the Southeastern States Marching Band Festival, and the voice of the Charles Henderson High School Blue Machine Marching Band for several years. He also was board member of the Charioteers Drum and Bugle Corps when it operated in Troy.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ivey Spann of Pigeon Creek, Ala. and brother Jimmy Spann, of Andalusia.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty; three sons, Geoffrey and wife Danni of Troy and their daughters Ashton Spann and Hannah Spann; Richard and wife Kyung of Salem, Ore. and their children John (Samantha), Joshua, and Rachel; and Jonathan and wife Megan of Pell City and their children Zachary (Fran) and Keighan; sister, Judy Bruce and husband Helms of Enterprise; sister-in-law, Marie Spann Reynolds of Andalusia. There are also three great-grandchildren; Jones, John David, and Jasper, children of Zachary and Fran. He also has a number of nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Serving as pallbearers were Jason Bruce, Jody Spann, John Spann, Joshua Spann, Zachary Spann, and Rett McGowin.

Jerry’s family wishes to thank his care givers Brittany and Cynthia of ALACARE, First Light Home Care, Troy Health and Rehab, and for the special care of Lisa Orum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, First Baptist Church of Troy, or First United Methodist Church of Troy.