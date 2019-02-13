Lauren Elizabeth Harris “LaLa” a resident of Greenville was born on Sept. 11, 2011 and went to be with the Lord on Feb. 5, 2019.

The funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother David Wood officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Miss Harris was the daughter to the late mother, Brittany Harris and father, Christopher Bradley. She is the granddaughter of Allison and Terry Harris; great-granddaughter of Mr. Laurence Philpot and the late, Mrs. Myrlene Newton Philpot; precious niece of Bryan Harris and many aunts, uncles and friends.

Pallbearers were Larry Philpot, Kenny Philpot, Steven Ogburn, Tracy Harris, Dillon Harris and Ricky Taylor.

