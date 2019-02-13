Marlon Cage Harrell, 78, a resident of Greenville died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Baptist South Medical Center.

The funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at Walnut St. Church of Christ with Minister Stacey Harrell officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was held from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Mr. Harrell was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Harrell; parents, Marlon Arie and Omie Kilpatrick Harrell.

He is survived by his sons, Steve Harrell (Twyla Harrell), LaTrelle Harrell, and Stacey Harrell (Patricia Harrell); eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Mazell Bowden; brother, K.C. Harrell several nieces and nephews, and a whole host of friends.

