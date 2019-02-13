Sammy Wyrosdick, Sr., 64 a resident of Georgiana passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Rex Tolbert and Rev. Steve Tolbert officiating. Burial followed in Macedonia Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife: Lannita Wyrosdick, Georgiana; sons, Sammy Wyrosdick, Jr, Andalusia, Christopher Wyrosdick, Opp, and Joseph Wyrosdick, Mossy Head, Fla.; sister, Sharon Stuart, Excel; brother, Jimmy Wyrosdick, Georgiana.

Sammy is also survived by 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday from 2 p.m. until service time.