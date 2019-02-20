FDA girls lose in state championship

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Last week marked the second time the Fort Dale Lady Eagles basketball team made it to the final four of the Alabama Independent School Association Final 4 in the past two years.

Unlike last year with the Eagles losing in the Final 4 to the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights, this year they faced the Knights in the final championship game.

The Knights proved to be victorious once again winning 45-22. In 2018, the Lady Eagles lost to Tuscaloosa 42-28.

The Lady Eagles could never get their footing from the start of the game. An over-active Knight defense stopped almost every attempt FDA made to score. By the end of the first quarter, Tuscaloosa led 10-4, and the Knights would never look back.

The Knights increased their lead to 26-10 by the end of the first half. While the third quarter was almost a draw for scoring, the Lady Eagles only managed to gain one point if their deficit and the score was 29-15.

In the fourth quarter, Tuscaloosa took final charge and outscored FDA by seven points, leaving the final score 45-22.

AnnaBlake Langford led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 14 points. Cahley Acreman had four points, Alex Little had three points and Kaylin Gregory score one point on a free throw. Little led in rebounds with four.

FDA’s Alex Little and AnnaBlake Langford were named AISA Class AAA All Tournament Team.