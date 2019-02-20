Frances Cook Phillips, 87, a resident of Brantley passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Industry Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: son, Eugene (Kathy) Phillips, Brantley; brothers, James Cook, Gardendale and John Cook, McKenzie. Frances is also survived by four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held be Saturday, Feb. 16 from 2 p.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.