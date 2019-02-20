Frances Smith Johnson, 91, a resident of Greenville, died on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16 in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Duncan officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park. The family received friends one hour prior to services.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, James Lloyd Johnson; brothers, James E. Smith, Robert J. Smith, C. Grady Smith, Aubrey R. Smith and infant brother, Ernest B. Smith.

She is survived by her son, Robert Lloyd Johnson and his wife, Abby Kilborn Johnson; grandchildren, Leah Frances Johnson and Robert Lloyd Johnson, Jr., and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Gloria Beverly, 4195 Dock Rd Honoraville, AL 36042.