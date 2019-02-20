Harold C. Turner, 79, a resident of Roanoke passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at his residence.

Harold was born in Danville, Va. on Feb. 14, 1939 and was his parents’ Valentine’s baby. He married Peggy Campbell of McKenzie on Sept. 2, 1961.

He worked for the CSX Railroad as a conductor and engineer for over 30 years. Harold enjoyed stock car racing and spent many years building and driving his own race cars at local tracks. He was also an avid private pilot and owned and maintained his own airplanes.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Williams and Chip Woodlee officiating. Burial followed in Sweet Home Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Peggy C. Turner, Roanoke; daughter, Tina T. (Barry) Leath, Roanoke; son, Michael (Beth) Turner, Harvest; sisters, Joyce (Weldon) Pepper and Emogene (Gary) Hooper, both of Piedmont, S.C, and Esther (Richard) Woodlee, Midlothian, Va.; grandchildren, Clay Turner, Anna Turner, and Stephanie (Edgar) Marcano; great grandchild, Barrett Marcano; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents BF and Bertha Turner of Piedmont, S.C.

The family would like to thank Harold’s caregiver, Herbert Kimble for the all the attention given while in his care.

Pallbearers were Clay Turner, Cory Campbell, Rusty Hughes, Robert Morriss, Austin Morriss, and Greg McKee.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 4455 Highway 431, Roanoke, AL 36274 or Sweet Home Baptist Church, P.O. Box 205, McKenzie, AL 36456.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Saturday. Feb. 16, from 11-12 p.m., and was immediately followed by the Celebration of Life Service.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.