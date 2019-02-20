On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Last week, I talked about the 2019 Alabama football signing class.

I asked Shon Lee who played at Alabama from 1982-86 how you would judge a signing class. Shon said how many players are drafted.

Head coach Nick Saban’s first draft class was in 2007. In that class there were three. In 2008, in which Julio Jones was the top signee, there were eight.

In 2009, eleven signees were drafted. There were a total of 19 Saban signees on the 2009 National Championship team.

In the 2010 Class, there were five signees. In 2011, eight signees were drafted from the 2011 National Championship Team. The actual total was 19. Five signees were drafted early.

In 2012, eight signees were drafted. The total signees drafted from the 2012 National Championship Team was 30.

The 2015 National Championship Team Total of 29 signees drafted. The 2017 National Championship team had a total of 12, so far, because of one draft class. At least three more are expected to go.

What is amazing is that every signing class under Saban with the exception of classes 2018 and 2019 has won at least one national championship.

As Paul Harvey would say, “Now you know the rest of the story.”