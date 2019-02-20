Ronnie Mathews, Sr. a resident of Brantley passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Weedsville Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Marino.

Survivors include: wife, Cheryl Mathews, Brantley; son, Ronnie Mathews, Jr, Birmingham; daughters, Michelle Kurch, Birmingham, Candice Picotte and Sara Mathews, both of Kileen, Texas; sisters: Janie Sipper and Carol Bush, both of Georgiana; brother: Randy Mathews, Georgiana. Ronnie is also survived by 11 grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Wednesday, Feb 13, from 6-8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.