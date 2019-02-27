Mrs. Earsie G. Miller, age 92, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

Services were held on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Mason Halacker officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. A visitation was held one hour prior to the start of the service. Burial was at Magnolia Cemetery.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Reynolds C. Miller; a sister, Bertha Griggers; and a brother James Gomillion.

She is survived by her children, Frances (Mike) Mayo of Collierville, Tenn.; Alan (Sandra) Miller of Greenville, and Gregory (Gayle) Miller of Collierville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Courtney Waggoner of Collierville, Tenn., Meredith (David) smith of Franklin, Tenn., Michael Mayo of Collierville, Tenn., Steven Miller of Greenville, Forrest Miller of Opelika, Jamie Miller of Greenville, and John (Heather) Ferguson of Ga.; twelve great- grandchildren; a sister, Abby Childs of Letohatchee, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were: Steven Miller, Forrest Miller, Michael Mayo, Jr., Chipper Griggers, Randy Childs, Robbie Childs, and Michael Childs.