G’ana School celebrates Black History

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

“I am humbled and honored to be here,” said Dr. Quinton Ross of his invitation to be the guest speaker at Georgiana School Celebrate Black History Month program. He is the President of Alabama State University.

After thanking school staff, teachers and officials of the community, Ross continued with his speech saying, “I stand here to tell you today that black history is living history. We are all part of it today and it is ingrained in American history and is every day and we are to celebrate that every day.

“In order to advance as a race and people, we all must not forget our history and where we come from. It allows us to chart a course toward where we are going. It allows us to reflect on those contributions that have been made by people who we would never know.

“I don’t stand here because of me. I stand on the shoulders of those who would fight the struggle.”

Ross continued talking about great figures in black history and encouraging those in attendance to remember black history.

He finished his speech saying, “With faith in our God anything is possible. Young people we must continue to tell our story. Thank you and God bless.”

There were several musical and poem presentation given by students and an instrumental solo by Georgiana School band leader Myron Smith during the program.

Attorney Brandon Crum, of the Vance Law Firm, gave a poignant recitation of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech before Ross took the stage.

Georgiana Mayor Jerome Antone also spoke and gave words of encouragement to all attendees.