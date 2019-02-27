Joseph Ronald Burt, age 51, of Greenville passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Crowne Health Care of Greenville.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Robert Paul officiating and Dunklin and Daniels funeral Home directing. Visitation was held at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Mr. Burt is survived by his wife, Debbie Sanford Heartsill, whom his family would like to express their gratefulness for the love and care that she showed Joe for so many years. She is an amazing woman and had a deep unconditional love for him. He was blessed to have her by his side.

He is also survived by his children, Joseph Burt of Greenville, Robert Burt of Greenville, Amanda (Doug) Goodman of Bonifay, FL, Amber (Jeremy) Cook of Vernon, Fla., Danielle Burt of Greenville, and Brad (Morgan) Heartsill of Greenville; siblings James Burt, Jr. of Greenville, Cindy (Hubert) Dewberry of Greenville, John Burt of Birmingham, and Jerry (Jill) Burt of Greenville; seven grandchildren, eight nieces and nephews, and 14 great nieces and nephews.

He served in the Army from 1988 until 1991 and was assigned to the tank division in Ft. Hood, Texas. He was also a Desert Storm veteran, serving from 1990 until 1991. If you knew Joe, you knew he had a big heart, and if you saw him, he always told you he loved you. He will be greatly missed.