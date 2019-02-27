On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

February is Black History Month-President Gerald Ford recognized this event in 1976 as a part of the Bicentennial that year.

This month on “Talkin’ Sports with Big C”, Black History Month was recognized from a sports standpoint.

On Friday, Feb. 8, Lester McClain was a guest on the show. McClain was the first black to play at Tennessee. He played from 1968-70 and their record was 28-5-1. In 1969, Tennessee won The SEC. McClain’s senior year, Tennessee finished with an 11-1 record and number four in the final poll.

On Feb. 13, Condredge Holloway was the guest. Holloway was the first black to play quarterback in the SEC. He played at Tennessee from 1972-74. Holloway started all three years and led Tennessee to a 25-9-2 record.

On Feb. 19, Walter Lewis was the guest on the show. Lewis was the first black to start at quarterback at Alabama. Lewis played at Alabama from 1980-83. He started in 1982 and 1983. Alabama’s record was 35-12-1. In 1981, Alabama was SEC Co-Champions with Georgia.

Lewis was in at quarterback on the last two touchdown drives vs Auburn in 1981. The victory helped Coach Bryant to become the all-time winningest coach in college football at the time.

On Monday, Feb. 25, Sylvester Croom will be a guest on the show. Croom was the first black to be a head coach in the SEC. He coach at Mississippi State from 2004-2008.

If you missed the interviews, go “Talkin’ Sports with Big C” on Facebook. Go to February 8, 13, and 19, then to the 30 minute mark to watch.

I want to thank the following people for their help: Coach Bill Battle on contacting Lester McClain and Condredge Holloway, he was their head coach; Andy Gothard for helping me getting in touch with Walter Lewis; and my friend Iris Whitfield Wood, it was her idea to do this series.

It has been a great month.