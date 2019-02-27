Willene Dozier, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Born June 29, 1926, in the Friendship community, Willene attended school in Georgiana where she met and eventually married James Green Dozier. With the exception of a few years early in James’ career, Willene spent her life living and working in Butler County.

Willene pursued and achieved several challenging jobs outside the home during her life. In 1970, she was selected, based on merit, as a Window and Distribution Clerk at the Georgiana Post Office where she spent 10 years and knew most everyone in Georgiana.

Subsequently, she served as Officer-in-Charge at the Chapman Post Office and was appointed Postmaster at Chapman in 1981, where she served until her retirement in 1988.

Prior to his death in 1990, Willene and James spent many happy weekends at their Gantt Lake cabin, fishing, cooking for family gatherings, and gardening. In recent years, Willene was an avid reader and enjoyed the companionship of her cat, Abby.

Willene is survived by daughters, Melissa Chesser and Ellen Dozier, granddaughter, Jennifer Chesser, and son-in-law, Ken Chesser.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.