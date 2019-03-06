Black History Month celebrated at GMS

Greenville Police Department Assistant Chief Anthony Barganier recently had the opportunity to speak to students of Greenville Middle School at their Black History program held on Thursday, Feb. 28. Barganier spoke of black history and the crucial roles black Americans have played in the history of United States of America. He quoted several black Americans in his talk to highlight to students they need to involved. Included in his quotes was one from former South African President Nelson Mandela, who said, “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)