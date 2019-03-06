CityFest a family affair

BY SCOTTIE BROWN

The Greenville Standard

The Fifth Annual Camellia CityFest will take place Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Greenville and will offer events for the whole family to enjoy.

Hosted by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, director Tracy Salter said the event will offer plenty of live entertainment, vendors and fun-filled activities for the whole family to enjoy, but especially young children.

“Camellia CityFest is a wonderful, family-friendly event that offers something for everyone,” Salter said. “Some of our vendors have been with us in years past, and for others, this is their first event in Greenville. We’ll have everything from handcrafted jewelry and woodwork to whimsical birdhouses, beautiful wind chimes, custom knives and homemade jams and jellies — just to name a few of the things that will be on display at the festival.”

Salter said there will plenty of festival-styled foods for the whole family to enjoy as well.

“There will be no need to go hungry, either,” Salter said. “The park area will be full of vendors offering items such as hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue, funnel cakes, boiled peanuts, shaved ice, baked goods and much more.”

Kyle and Dave of Q-94 will serve as event emcees getting energy levels up with high-octane tunes to begin the day as vendors set up before beginning introductions promptly at 9 a.m., Salter said.

Later in the day, Brooke Brown, aspiring country singer and songwriter from Lenox, Alabama will perform on the stage in front of City Hall.

“Brooke’s music is a mix of country and blues,” Salter said. “She’s a familiar artist at spots like the FloraBama, The Cove and several other Gulf Coast venues, as well as a performer at festivals in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana. We’re excited to have Brooke join us this year, and I’m sure she’ll be a big hit.”

Salter said after Brooke’s performance on the main stage in front of City Hall, the event’s emcees will continue sharing music and commentary with the crowd before local artist Rosie Till and Curk Mosley with Two of a Kind go on at 1:30 p.m.

“Rosie and Curk are fantastic musicians that bring high energy to the stage along with their smooth acoustic sound featuring a variety of genres,” Salter said. “We’re so thankful to have such wonderful talent here in our hometown.”

Salter said the festival aims to be an occasion for all audiences, but has hoped to be an event families can come out and attend together, and will feature a bounce house, face painting, gaems and balloon characters inside a Kids Zone area this year.

“We invite everyone to come out and enjoy Camellia CityFest. It will be a fun day full of entertainment, food, activities, arts and crafts, and much more,” Salter said.

Camellia CityFest is presented by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Greenville; however, Salter added a special thanks to the event’s sponsors.

“Thank you to the Butler Farmers Co-Op, ASE Credit Union, Greenville Pediatrics, Jay Peanut Farmers Co-Op, Coca-Cola, Butler County Commission and Holiday Inn Express,”

Salter said. “This year’s event is going to be one of the best. Because of the support of these sponsors, events like Camellia CityFest are made possible.”

Those wanting more information regarding the event may contact Salter at 334-382-3251 or visit the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.greenvillealchamber.com.