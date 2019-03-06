Joseph Gerald Hickman, 75, a resident of Greenville died Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, March 5 at 3 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels funeral Home Chapel with Steve Kopp and Rick Taylor officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed at St. Paul’s Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, March 4 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Hickman was born Jan. 17, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald Nix Hickman and Marjorie Lee Hickman Hughes and brother John William Hickman.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Sandra Freeman Hickman, one daughter Dee (Jimmy) Blackmon, grandchildren Nicholas (Lisa), Abby and LaraBeth Blackmon, great grandchildren Hunter Stokes and Liam Blackmon, one sister Elizabeth Kuykendall and nieces, Kathy, Stacie, and Jennifer and nephews Dan and John.

The family will be accepting flowers or suggest memorials can be made to the St. Paul’s Cemetery Fund.