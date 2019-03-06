Kenneth C. Owens, 64, a resident of Georgiana passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in East Chapman Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Kenny was preceded in death by his wife: Deborah Owens; parents, Ralph and Annie Jean Owens; and brother, Wayne Owens.

Survivors include: sons: Jeremy Charles Owens, Eddie Joe Walker, and Joseph Oliver Walker, all of Georgiana, Michael Garrett Walker, Andalusia, and Tommy Joe Walker, Red Level; daughter: Nikki Walker, Georgiana; and brother, Roy Owens, Greenville.

Kenny is also survived by four grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time.

