Michael E. Morrison, age 61, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at his residence in Monroeville. Morrison was a native of Butler County, Alabama and a resident of Monroeville since 1981.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris Edward Morrison and Betty Defee Morrison.

Survivors include: his daughter, Cherie Rowell and husband, Chad of Excel; his brother, Marcus A. Morrison of Lowdnesboro; and four grandchildren.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.