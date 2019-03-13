A Canadian visit

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

A pair of Canada Geese took a short breather on their long trek south at Lucille Maraman’s pond in the Providence community which played host to this photo.

Canada Geese are common and their numbers have increased between 1966 and 2015, according to the North American Breeding Bird Survey.

The total North American population in 2015 was between 4.2 million to over 5.6 million. The species rates a six out of 20 on the Continental Concern Score.

Canada Geese are not on the 2016 State of North America’s Birds Watch List. Lawns, golf courses, and parks near water are a great habitat, and in some areas the birds stay year round.

Some 2.6 million Canada Geese are harvested by hunters in North America, but this doesn’t seem to affect their numbers. Mowing the grass down to the water’s edge, or maintaining very large lawns anywhere near water are an open invitations for them.

If you want to attract some consider putting up a nest box to attract a breeding pair. Insure you put it up before breeding season.